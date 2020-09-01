DR Power Equipment Enters Battery Powered Zero-Turn Mower Market With Acquisition Of Mean Green Products, LLC

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DR Power Equipment, a division of Generac Holdings Inc., today announced the closing of a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Mean Green Products, LLC, the leading battery powered, commercial grade turf care manufacturer, headquartered in Ross, Ohio.

DR Power Equipment designs and manufactures a full line of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment. Mean Green Products designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers.

"Entering the commercial turf care category has been a target of ours for years, but we wanted to do it in an innovative and differentiated way. The improvements in battery technology have now enabled the electrification of large commercial turf care products and Mean Green is leading the way," said Matt Bieber, President of DR Power Equipment. "We have watched the Mean Green team grow and develop new products and technologies, which led us to proactively pursue them to become part of our portfolio. Mean Green products will supplement our expanding battery-powered, chore products line up and support our goals to integrate and develop new battery-powered solutions."

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to further expand on our vision to provide consumers with meaningful battery powered equipment," said Joe Conrad, President and Owner of Mean Green Products. "The DR Power and Generac teams are an excellent fit for our company and our employees."

"Generac's initiatives to provide clean powered products accelerated our interest in becoming part of their strategic movement," added Matt Conrad, Vice President and Owner.

The acquisition closed on September 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About DR Power Equipment

DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont. For more information, visit www.drpower.com .

About Mean Green Products, LLC Mean Green Products was founded in 2009 in Ross, Ohio. The company designed and built the first commercial, zero-turn, all electric mower, changing the way consumers view electric-powered equipment. For additional information, visit www.meangreenproducts.com .

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

