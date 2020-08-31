Dr. Nutrition Makes High-Quality Bee Propolis Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian brand Dr. Nutrition 360 is changing the way people buy, take, and discover new supplements. Dr. Nutrition was designed to bring customers high-quality healthcare supplements directly from the manufacturer, helping their customers simplify the process of buying supplements while ensuring consistently effective ingredients.

One of the company's recently popular products is Dr. Nutrition 360's Bee Propolis derived from a natural formula that does not contain any preservatives and artificial flavors, and is also wheat, soy, dairy, gluten, yeast or sugar-free.

Propolis comes from the word "suburb" in Greek and is sometimes called "bee's glue" because it is a hard resin-like material that bees make from the buds of cone-bearing trees. Honeybees use propolis to build their hives so it has to be refined before it can be used as a supplement since it comes directly from the beehive and often contains other natural materials that become very sticky and waxy when heated up.

Propolis not only keeps bees safe from the elements and intruders, acting as the cement of their hive, but it also keeps bees safe from infection. In ancient cultures, propolis was considered a "cure-all" and even was used for burial rituals and mummification.

Today, refined Propolis is used for a variety of human ailments because of its ability to help with infections, fungus, and bacteria. It is a common ingredient in the cream ointment for viral cold sores, usually used in dosages of 0.05% up to 3% multiple times a day. Propolis is also used in products that help reduce instances of redness or swelling, especially in the mouth.

Dr. Nutrition's Bee Propolis supplements contain 500mg of natural bee propolis, which has been refined and encapsulated in their licensed, state-of-the-art facility in Toronto, Canada. The facility even has an on-site laboratory, which provides quality testing of all of their products, including heavy metal testing. Boasting 75,000 square feet of space, the facility also houses their showroom, packaging, order-fulfillment warehouse, and corporate offices, so every aspect of their business is in sync.

Dr. Nutrition's Bee Propolis is currently for sale both through their website, and through Amazon.com, and over the last year the company has expanded their online sales to include some of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States. Selling their products in the U.S. was a big win for Dr. Nutrition, whose company has been experiencing consistent annual growth.

Find their Bee Propolis supplements as well as their entire product line through various e-commerce stores and keep an eye out for Dr. Nutrition as they continue to expand throughout 2020.

