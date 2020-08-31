Dr. Nutrition 360 Expands Their Online Customer Base In 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360 is expanding the online availability of their supplements in the United States at a time when the e-commerce market has taken precedence over in-store purchases. All of the supplemental health products by Dr. Nutrition are currently available for purchase online, through their website. Dr. Nutrition prides itself on creating unique and effective products that are heavily researched, able to stand up to rigorous product testing.

So far in 2020, online sales supplemental health products have generated over sixty-two billion in sales revenue, with an expected growth of almost twenty percent in the next five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come. The expected revenue from the supplement market could be over eighty-two billion within the next two years. This statistic comes as no surprise considering that supplemental health products make up more than one-tenth of all online purchases, making this an opportune time for Dr. Nutrition to focus on their online expansion.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, all types of supplement brands have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market full of nutritional healthcare products for sale through online retailers, Dr. Nutrition has the advantage because they were founded by healthcare professionals. Dr. Nutrition also fulfills another important supplement niche by creating products tailored to a variety of individual customer needs.

Dr. Nutrition 360 was designed to engage customers with high-quality healthcare supplements directly from the manufacturer, eliminating the need to shop around for different products across different companies. Dr. Nutrition 360 allows customers to shop from home through their website, for individual supplements, but their greatest innovation is allowing individual buyers to customize their supplement orders based on their own specific nutritional needs.

This simplification of the supplement buying process is not only an innovative business strategy but a trademark of Dr. Nutrition's belief in ingredient synergy and its role in maintaining holistic wellness.

Dr. Nutrition is confident in their product development and testing because they are serious about their role as a trusted name in supplemental health, providing the best experience for their customers.

All Dr. Nutrition products are currently available for online purchase. In order to provide the highest level of customer service, their brand will be expanding to online retailers throughout the United States in 2020.

