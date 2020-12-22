Dr. Nutrition 360 Checks All The Boxes When It Comes To Finding Quality Therapeutic Supplements

Canadian Health and Wellness Brand Dr. Nutrition 360 Combines Experience, Research, Quality, Customization, and Convenience in an Effort to Provide Consumers with the Best Supplements on the Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It doesn't matter if you're dealing with a chronic health condition or you're simply looking for ways to bolster your existing health, supplementation is always important. This isn't simply referring to the act of taking supplements, either — although it's always wise to set up reminders and get on that daily supplement schedule. However, the kind and quality of the supplements that you take should also factor heavily into the equation.

Dr. Nutrition 360 is a brand in the health and wellness sector that has been providing a unique solution to the supplement problem for over a decade. This solution checks all of the boxes that most individuals are looking for when it comes to figuring out the perfect supplements for their particular situation.

This starts with the organization's access to deep experience and research. In the words of the company's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Peter Ou, "We are proud to use our over twenty-five years of experience to create a high quality, professional, and doctor-formulated line of natural supplements to boost health and immunity."

Dr. Nutrition 360 was technically founded in 2007 and has already operated for well over a decade. However, the quarter of a century of deep experience and venerable knowledge that Ou is referring to comes from the fact that the Canadian enterprise operates within the larger infrastructure of NutraLab, one of Canada's leading supplement manufacturer and wholesale suppliers. By leaning on the experience, resources, and longevity of NutraLab, Dr. Nutrition 360 is able to tap into one-of-a-kind quality solutions for its customers. By utilizing NutraLab's facilities, the company's products are also naturally GMP (goods manufacturing practice) compliant, inspected by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and site-licensed by Health Canada.

In addition to quality, experience, and research, Dr. Nutrition 360 provides vitamin solutions to its customers in a manner that is both customizable and convenient. The brand has created a simple four-step system that asks a few basic questions in order to provide a unique and personalized pack of supplements tailored to each individual.

From quality and experience to doctor-backed research, customization, and even a hefty dose of convenience, Dr. Nutrition has taken the supplement-buying experience to all-new levels. Its innovative process backed by one of the largest supplement manufacturers in Canada allows the company to maintain an edge over the competition. In addition, the organization's recent ambitious growth both into the e-commerce and greater U.S. marketplaces leaves the company poised for explosive growth in the months and years ahead.

