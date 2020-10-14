ROYAL OAK, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Murray Rebner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Medical Professional in the field of Radiology and acknowledgment of his dedication and commitment as a Diagnostic Radiologist at Beaumont Health.

Beaumont Health is a leading healthcare system known for providing individualized, patient-centered care. Since its opening in 1955, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak has continuously grown into a major academic and referral center with Level I adult trauma and Level II pediatric trauma status. A major teaching facility, Beaumont has 55 accredited residency and fellowship programs with 454 residents and fellows at Royal Oak. Located at 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., the hospital provides the highest standard of healthcare for its community.

Board-Certified Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Rebner has led a distinguished career having accrued more than thirty-seven years of vast expertise and professional experience in his specialty. He has garnered a deserving reputation for his repertoire of expertise, especially in the area of breast imaging. In his current capacity, Dr. Rebner offers comprehensive nuclear medicine services at the Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

An academic scholar, Dr. Rebner's distinguished career began in 1980 after he earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree at McGill University Faculty of Medicine. Soon thereafter in 1981, he went on to train as an intern at the University. Following the completion of his diagnostic radiology internship, he completed a residency in 1984 with the University of Michigan Health System and a fellowship with the same institution. He concluded his training in 1985. He is board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology.

A noted humanitarian, Dr. Rebner donates to the Jewish Foundation and his local community. As a testament to his success, Best Doctor in America has recognized him for the last twelve years.When he is not working, he enjoys the choir, traveling, and spending time with his wife Susan and mother Dorothy.

Dr. Rebner dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of his father Dr. Isaac Rebner.

