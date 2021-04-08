Dr. Michael Horowitz, President Of TCS Education System, Becomes Member Of The Forbes Nonprofit Council

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Horowitz, president and founder of TCS Education System, has joined the Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations. TCS Education System is a nonprofit system of colleges serving more than 11,000 students nationwide by advancing student success and community impact.

Dr. Horowitz was selected by the review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience and success in leading TCS Education System from its 2009 founding through a period of tremendous growth.

"I am delighted to join the Forbes Nonprofit Council to connect and collaborate with other respected nonprofit leaders across the country," Dr. Horowitz said. "TCS is centered upon the value of radical cooperation, which means working together to deliver excellence. There is no better forum to engage in cooperation and collaboration than with my peers at Forbes."

As a Council member, Dr. Horowitz will have access to a community of other proven thought leaders and access to an important business platform to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. He will also be able to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other respected thought leaders.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Horowitz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

ABOUT TCS EDUCATION SYSTEM

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans five colleges, campus locations across 12 cities and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of approximately 10,000 students. The TCS model provides its colleges with a number of strategic resources, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, and Kansas Health Science Center. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Nonprofit Council, visit forbesnonprofitcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

