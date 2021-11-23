Dr. Michael Everest On Cover For Silicone Review Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through his company Residents Medical (RM) and the work of his non-profit organization, The Everest Foundation, Dr.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through his company Residents Medical (RM) and the work of his non-profit organization, The Everest Foundation, Dr. Michael Everest has established himself as a leader in resident medical placements. Dr. Everest has provided medical students and graduates with the needed research opportunities to further their own careers and build sustainable futures. Lots of graduates and medical students have benefited from Dr. Everest's efforts over the years.

Marquis Who's Who is the Hall of Fame for anyone doing exceptional work in their field. It is no surprise that Dr. Michael Everest's past and an account of his work are being included. Currently, well-known individuals are chosen to be Marquis Who's Who, based on factors such as their visibility, prominence, and position in their field, along with their accomplishments.

A non-profit based in Los Angeles, California, The Everest Foundation was established with a clear understanding of the importance of graduate medical education. The foundation notes that less than 30% of medical graduates receive the research they need to be successful.

The Everest Foundation today provides research and training opportunities that these medical students will need. His organization places them with the top medical centers and teaching hospitals throughout the country.

Not known to simply stop providing these opportunities, Dr. Michael Everest, is working on expanding. It is his hope to have additional residency programs at hospitals for future doctors.

In addition to The Everest Foundation, Dr. Everest serves as the Chief Academic Officer and Board Chair of the sister organization Residents Medical Group. He has also served as a consultant for several hospitals and medical organizations over the years.

His education includes an undergraduate degree, a Master of Science, and a Doctor of Philosophy. He is also a well-known member of the American Medical Association and the International Students Initiative organizations.

Since its first edition in 1899, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the history of some of America's most accomplished individuals from many disciplines. Needless to say, being inducted is a big deal. It is equally significant that his positive work is affirmed by having him grace the cover of next month's Silicone Review.

