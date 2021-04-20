Dr. Michael Eric Dyson To Keynote National Black Men In Leadership Summit

DETROIT, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Diversity Council (MIDC) presents the National Black Men in Leadership Summit taking place on Tuesday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. The event, in partnership with the National Diversity Council (NDC) and the National Coalition for Racial Justice & Equity (NCRJE), will focus on the theme "Advancing Black Male Leaders: The Voice, Truths and Power of Black Men."

The summit will include a keynote address from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, general panel discussions, and breakout sessions that focus on leadership development and advancement topics. Title sponsors include Comerica Bank, AAA; the keynote sponsor is TCF Bank and event sponsors include Doctors Without Borders, Marsh & McLennan Agency, New York Life, Grow Financial Federal Credit, Tinuiti and DTE.

Among Fortune 500 companies, less than one percent of CEOs are Black. According to Fortune, today, there are only four Black CEOs. Over the past two decades, there have only been 18 Black CEOs in total.

"Despite progress over the years, Black men continue to be underrepresented in the C-Suite, boards and executive leadership teams," said Dennis Kennedy, the founder and board chairman of the National Diversity Council. "It is time to commit to increasing advancement opportunities for Black men in workplaces and communities."

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in diversity and inclusion. The Michigan Diversity Council is under the umbrella of the National Diversity Council. More information about the council is available at: michigandiversitycouncil.org

