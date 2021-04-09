Dr. Mallika Gummalla Joins AE Industrial Partners As Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense, Space & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that Dr. Mallika Gummalla has joined the firm as a Director. In this role, she will be primarily responsible for the evaluation of emerging technology themes and managing industrial sourcing networks for new investments.

Dr. Gummalla brings almost 20 years of deep technical, innovation and business development experience in the Industrial and Aerospace markets. Previously, she was a Business Development Director and Sales Executive for the New England territory at Airtech USA. Prior to Airtech, Dr. Gummalla spent 14 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), serving in roles of increasing responsibility and diversity. She established the Strategic Innovation Partnerships practice and Innovation Hubs for UTC's Building Integrated Systems (Carrier and Otis) to generate organic growth and accelerate product development. During this time, she established strategic partnerships with venture capital, private equity, accelerators and incubators with a focus on start-ups in the HVAC and elevator businesses. In her early years at UTC, Dr. Gummalla also led the fuel cell programs at the research center and developed proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). She holds a BTech degree in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a PhD from University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"Mallika's unique background makes her particularly well qualified for her role at AEI - a strong technical background, supported by a track record of innovation and start-up development," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "She will be a huge asset to our sourcing networks and portfolio companies as they look to grow and develop new business lines, and we are excited to welcome her to the AEI team."

About AE Industrial PartnersAE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense, Space & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

