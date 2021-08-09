Dr. Katherine Blalock Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BRYAN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Katherine Blalock is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician for her significant contributions to the Healthcare profession.

Dr. Blalock obtained a B.S. in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M Health Science Center in 2006. She received her M.D. from Texas A&M Health Science Center in 2011. Soon after, she received her board certification from the American Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Blalock has excelled as a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center. Since beginning the teaching position in 2016, she has been passionate about providing top-quality care to her patients and hands-on learning skills for her students.

After becoming intrigued by the doctor's office from a young age, Dr. Blalock pursued a career in family medicine. She shadowed her hometown physicians to learn the ropes. After a decade in the field, Dr. Blalock now gives back by teaching medical students who rotate through her facility. She visits nursing homes with the residency program three days per week and cares for her own patients two days per week. Her specialties lie in geriatric care and hospital medical care.

Dr. Blalock has served on the board of directors for Health for All for the past six years. From infants to the elderly, Dr. Blalock believes strongly that every patient deserves exceptional care. She works tirelessly to serve her community, earning her the recognition of being named Family Medicine Physician of the Year in her county for five years straight.

In 2020, she was lauded as a Texas Rising Star and a Family Medicine Preceptor for the AIM Program through Texas A&M College of Medicine. Dr. Blalock has admitting privileges for several Texas hospitals, including College Station Medical Center and CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center.

Dr. Blalock attributes her professional success to the support of her team and her passion for practicing medicine in her local community. In light of Dr. Blalock's exceptional service, she was awarded Outstanding Resident Teacher in Family Medicine. To keep up with the industry, Dr. Blalock is affiliated with the American Medical Association, the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association. Additionally, she is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

