FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2020, with winners being announced on February 8th, 2020. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

Dr. Kamii is the founder of THE MED SPA located in Southwest Florida. Graduating with Honors Summa Cum Laude, she is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate Degree specializing in Aesthetic, Anti-Aging and Concierge Medicine. Voted Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America, she is an Internationally Trained Cosmetic Injector with a keen artistic eye. She continues to train regularly and as often as she can with a passion for Aesthetics and Health/Wellness.

As both an artist and a practitioner, Kamii helps make her patients look and feel their best with non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Patients travel from all over to experience her expertise. Kamii has a natural approach to facial rejuvenation and wants to help every person accentuate their best features. Let her help take care of your aesthetic, anti-aging and medical needs. "I'm here to provide the highest quality of exceptional care with humility at an advanced level."

SPECIALTIES Toxin/Dermal Fillers KYBELLA® PDO Threads Microneedling/Microinfusion PRP, PRF and Stem Cell Therapy Hair Restoration Therapy Laser Treatments Sclerotherapy Skin Care Medical Grade Facials Medical Grade Chemical Peels IV Therapy/Wellness/Vitamin Therapy Hormone Replacement Therapy/Anti-Aging Weight Loss

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC The Med Spa 6631 Orion Drive Suite 110 Fort Myers, FL 33912 239-249-8285 info@theblondeinjector.com www.theblondeinjector.com

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. It is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021 with 100's of Celebrity and Media. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

Vanessa Julia, CEO vanessa@aestheticeverything.com View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

