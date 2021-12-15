Dr. Julie Sanchez Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Julie Sanchez is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Retail Owner for her work at her company, Spoonie Threads.

Dr. Sanchez works as a Pediatric Surgeon at Austin Pediatric Surgery, where she has been practicing for over two decades. She treats infants, children, and adolescents who have a range of issues, including liver disease, intestinal blockages, congenital abnormalities, and more. Her work has given her vast insight into what sick children and their families really need.

After seeing the lack of adequate (and fashionable) adaptive clothing, Dr. Sanchez launched Spoonie Threads in 2015. Spoonie Threads is an adaptive apparel and accessories company created for children and adults with disabilities or chronic illnesses. The company was co-founded by women and utilizes Dr. Sanchez's medical background for insights into patient needs. All designs are tested to ensure that they meet specific medical needs. Products are designed to keep customers feeling stylish and on-trend as well as comfortable and clean throughout the day.

The company's motto is, "Limitations? So not our style." Spoonie Threads products have many uses for ostomy care, post-surgical recovery, breastfeeding and pumping, diabetic care, tube and port care, and more. Spoonie Threads sells pajamas, bodysuits, and shoulder snap tee shirts in sizes ranging from infants, toddlers, kids, and adults. Products are designed to allow medical professionals and families easy access to ports and other medical devices. They also sell printed ostomy bag covers that show a little humor and keep the bags from staining clothing. Their brightly colored belts and waistbands can hold insulin pumps and meds for diabetics or provide support for ostomies, feeding tubes, and more.

Spoonie Threads is dedicated to environmental sustainability and ethical production. Spoonie Threads ensures that their clothing providers never use child labor and provide fair wages to their employees. They primarily use recycled and recyclable packaging and are working to improve sustainability metrics in their material sourcing and manufacturing processes.

The company name, Spoonie Threads, is a reference to Christine Miserandino's "Spoon Theory" of disability. Spoon Theory imagines that every person has a certain number of spoons, or units of energy, each morning, and every task - getting dressed, eating a meal - costs one spoon. A chronically ill person might run out of spoons before lunchtime, while a healthy person may still have spoons leftover at the end of the day. In her clothing brand title, Dr. Sanchez utilizes this analogy to explain the compromises that chronically ill people must make each day. Her clothing line aims to make things easier for children and adults as they go through their day, offering clothing that brings a smile to their faces.

