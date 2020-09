Dr. Jennifer Buell Speaks Live At Scientific American Inaugural Fireside Chat Series 18 Minutes With

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (AGEN) - Get Report, an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, spoke to Jeremy Abbate, Publisher of Scientific American, in its inaugural fireside chat series 18 Minutes With on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

A replay of the live streaming event 18 Minutes With: Dr. Jennifer Buell is available at https://www.scientificamerican.com/custom-media/cancer-covid-19-and-access-to-combination-therapies/

In the interview with Jeremy Abbate, Dr. Buell discusses Agenus' immunotherapies in the fight against COVID-19, the importance of combination therapies and the need for improved patient access, and the rapidly changing I-O landscape.

