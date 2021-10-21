Dr. Jason Schottel, PhD, ARNP-C, DC, MBA, ABAAHP, AAOPM, FAAMM, FISCG, FAAAMS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Schottel, PhD, ARNP-C, DC, MBA, ABAAHP, AAOPM,FAAMM, FISCG, FAAAMS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted General Practitioner, CEO, and President in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at Anti-Aging and Regenerative Associates.

Dr. Schottel is welcoming new patients at his practice, Anti-Aging and Regenerative Associates. He and his talented team of healthcare professionals are providing exceptional anti-aging and regenerative medical care at 851 Dunlawton Ave. Suite 104 in Port Orange, FL.

Dr. Schottel first attended Florida State College at Jacksonville, earning his Bachelor's degree in Business. Dr. Schottel received medical training at Saba University School of Medicine. He was awarded his Ph.D. from Wilmington University and his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He then earned a BSN and MSN (ARNP) degree from South University, and received his MBA from Davenport University. He is board-certified by the AANP, NBCE, ABAAHP, and AAOPM. Dr. Schottel is a Fellow of the ABAAHP, ISCG, and AAAMS.

Before starting Anti-Aging & Regenerative Associates, Dr. Schottel worked for eight years as a Registered Nurse. While working at Baptist Health, he earned certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum, and became a National Certified Legal Nurse Consultant. Moving into an executive role, Dr. Schottel took on a position in 2005 as the President and CEO of Superior Health Management, a health management company in Jacksonville, FL. The company's platform was centered on "Preventing Disease and Saving Lives."

Holding board certifications in Adult Primary Care, Aesthetic Medicine, Anti-Aging Medicine, Weight Management, Metabolic Cardiology, Chiropractic Medicine, and Physiotherapy, Dr. Schottel treats patients who are in need of hormone replacement, cardiac management, men's/women's sexual health, aesthetic medicine, and primary and urgent care.

At Anti-Aging & Regenerative Associates, Dr. Schottel and his team take a multidisciplinary approach to regenerative medicine, and offer cutting-edge and minimally invasive options for treatment, such as IV Infusion Therapy, Physiotherapy, Stem Cell Injections, and Platelet Rich Plasma treatments. Dr. Schottel's favorite aspect of the work is providing exceptional health services to the local community, through patient outreach, education, and open communication.

Dr. Schottel is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, the American Academy of Procedural Medicine, the International Society of Cosmetogynecology, the American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Society of Liposuction Surgery.

He has recently released his book An Essential Guide to Wellness: A Simple Approach to Optimizing Your Health, on Amazon. The book teaches how to transform one's health using the fundamentals of food, exercise, and anti-aging science.

On a personal note, Dr. Schottel loves to spend time with his family and workout. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife Rebecca, thanking her for her love and support. For more information, visit https://anti-agingdocs.com/ or follow the practice @anti_agingdocs on Instagram, and Anti-Aging & Regenerative Associates on Facebook. Read his book at https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Guide-Wellness-Approach-Optimizing/dp/B09CGFXPNM/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=jason+schottel&qid=1632237390&s=books&sr=1-1.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

