Dr. Jason Cormier, Founder And CEO Of Motorsports Safety Group Joins Brain Armor Scientific Advisory Board

Brookfield, WI, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has appointed Dr. Jason Cormier to their scientific advisory board.

Dr. Cormier (Neurosurgeon) is a native of South Louisiana and went on to receive his medical degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans, LA. Among his numerous professional accolades, Dr. Cormier has been acknowledged as one of the country's leading neurosurgeons as well as FDA consultant to the Neurological Devices Panel, Panels of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee and to the Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Dr. Cormier is also the Founder and CEO of Motorsports Safety Group and Founder and CEO of the Motorsports Brain and Spine Foundation.

"Omega 3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA, have well known benefits to several organ systems within the human body. I am excited about the quality of the refined DHA and EPA found within the Brain Armor formulations. The ratios in particular are backed by extensive peer-reviewed studies and as we, as a scientific and health minded community, continue to learn more about the supportive health benefits that include but not limited to: heart function, brain function, anti-inflammatory effects and muscle recovery.

"As a neurosurgeon and expert in both complex spinal and brain surgery, the integration of Brain Armor's Omega 3 fatty acid formulation was a NO BRAINER! I, without reservation, recommend Omega 3 fatty acids as a part of one's daily health due to the evolving data supporting eye health, ADHD, Alzheimers, in addition to supporting both cognitive and mental health. A healthy mind is a healthy body. At all levels of performance, from High Velocity professional sports, all levels of sports related head injuries, active and retired military, to everyday civilian spinal and brain trauma, Brain Armor's Omega 3 fatty acid portfolio is all inclusive and integral to all my patients. Motorsports Safety Group is a proud supporter of Brain Armor and Trident Brands," said Dr. Cormier.

"The entire team at Brain Armor is thrilled to have Dr. Cormier join us. His impeccable credentials in both the cognitive health and athletic worlds will add considerable expertise to an already strong scientific advisory board and will enhance our mission to provide the highest quality neuro-nutrition supplements on the market to the general public, professional athletes and the military," said Scott Chapman, President, Trident Brands Inc.

About Brain Armor® Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

About Trident Brands, Inc.Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

