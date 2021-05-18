Dr. Jacqueline Walters Shares Ways To Kick Start Women's Health And Wellness With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jacqueline Walters, also known as 'Dr. Jackie,' has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge and compassion. May is Women's Health Month and this year, more than any in recent history, it is important to remind women to take a moment and access their overall physical and mental health. Dr. Jackie has a special reminder to women to take care of themselves.

DIET AFFECTS HEALTHDiet plays one of the biggest parts in overall health. It is a fact that peanuts are a superfood offering protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats in every bite. Adding a serving of peanuts or peanut butter five times per week can have a big impact on a woman's health. Women who eat them regularly get more nutrients including folate, which is important for women of childbearing age, and iron which helps reduce anemia in women. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut powder are so versatile they can easily be included throughout the day in smoothies, salads, stir fry, sauces, and snack mixes. For more information and recipes, visit peanutbutterlovers.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR PROMOTING WOMEN'S HEALTHSelf-confidence and mental health are so important, and a smile is often the first thing people notice about people. That is why now is a great time to work on an improved smile. Spark Clear Aligners is a revolutionary doctor-directed teeth straightening option that can treat all types of cases, even complex ones. Backed by over 60 years of industry experience, orthodontists who use Spark Aligners say they are seeing better and more predictable results than leading aligner brands. It is a clearer, faster, more comfortable, and more reliable treatment experience that doctors know will be successful. To learn more visit: SparkAligners.com.

MOST IMPORTANT ISSUES FACING WOMENNot only is it Women's Health Month, but May is also Arthritis Awareness Month! Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is better known as wear and tear, when the cartilage breaks down, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. New Dr. Scholl's® Arthritis Pain Reliever is a prescription-strength topical gel, specifically targeting feet, knees, and ankles, clinically proven to relieve arthritis pain, reduce joint stiffness, and improve mobility. It is available over-the-counter, and it is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and penetrates deep to treat pain and inflammation of arthritis at the source. Perfect for anyone suffering from arthritis pain to get back to things you love to do. For more information, visit www.drscholls.com.

