Dr. Ira Byock Named To Modern Healthcare's Class Of Top 25 Innovators

CHICAGO and Renton, Wash., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence proudly announces that Ira Byock, M.D., is one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators of 2020.

This year's Top 25 Innovators "championed scalable solutions that are being used to reshape the industry," Modern Healthcare said.

Dr. Byock is founder and chief medical officer at Providence's Institute for Human Caring, an innovation and culture-change organization.

Dr. Byock leads the Institute in designing ways to transform healthcare culture. His team and colleagues across Providence apply new technologies, develop innovative hacks, advance robust provider and patient education, and engage communities Providence serves to make healthcare-culture change happen.

This measureable, replicable, and scalable framework leads to "whole persons, caring for whole persons" - particularly essential in an era of physical distancing, social isolation and moral distress.

While many of Modern Healthcare's 2020 honorees pushed solutions that directly address the coronavirus pandemic, their innovations and approaches to problem solving will be useful long after the crisis is over, the magazine noted.

The complete ranking of honorees is featured in the Aug. 24 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine. Profiles of the winners are at ModernHealthcare.com/awards/top-25-innovators-2020.

"While healthcare always looks for ways to transform, 2020 required more nimble, innovative adaptations than ever before," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "As communities hunkered down, providers and other industry members quickly found new ways to care for their patients, and they couldn't be afraid to try something new.

"This year's Top 25 Innovators exemplify the best of those transformations," she added. "They put quality first and still looked for ways to improve their work during uncertain times. We congratulate the class of 2020."

Asked how he felt about receiving this recognition, Dr. Byock replied, "Humbled."

About Providence Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states - Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org; contact HumanCaring@providence.org

