Dr. Igor Mezic, CTO And Chief Scientist At MixMode, Joins Forbes Technology Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Igor Mezic, CTO and Chief Scientist at MixMode and world renowned AI researcher, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Mezic was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his achievements and experience in AI, network security, and complex mathematics. Mezic holds 10 patents, is best known for his contributions to operator theoretic, data driven approach to dynamical systems and was recently awarded the prestigious J.D. Crawford prize in applied mathematics by the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM).

We are honored to welcome Dr. Mezic into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Dr. Mezic will work with Forbes to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I'm honored and excited to join the Forbes Technology Council and look forward to sharing my experience in the AI field with the Forbes community," said Mezic. "It has been great to use the developments in AI for cybersecurity needs over the past few years. There is clearly a customer need for AI to do the heavy lifting on identifying zero day threats and making life simpler for SOC teams. I look forward to moving all of these conversations forward."

ABOUT IGOR MEZIC Igor Mezic is CTO and Chief Scientist at MixMode. He has spent his career developing complex algorithms and artificial intelligence for data analytics. He graduated with a doctorate from Caltech, holds 10 patents, and is a professor of mechanical engineering and mathematics at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

