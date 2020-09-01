Dr. Ian Smith, Nancy Grace, Lecrae, Melody Thomas Scott, Kym Whitley, And More Featured This September "Money Making Conversations" On The Hit Podcast Hosted By Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY ® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald brings together a scintillating lineup of guests this September on his popular podcast and syndicated radio show "Money Making Conversations."Creating an inspiring slate of talent with vital insights to learn, earn, grow and pursue your passions to building success and work-life wellness, as well as staying safe and healthy during these challenging times, McDonald's range of guests feature beloved actors and entertainers, multi-million dollar entrepreneurs, inspiring speakers, financial gurus and more. "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, California, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.

Featuring award-winning television personalities, actors, recording artists, industry experts, authors and entrepreneurs, the featured guest* interviews this September on "Money Making Conversations" include: Dr. Ian Smith, New Season 13 Host of EMMY-winning series "The Doctors," Trusted Medical Expert/Correspondent, and Bestselling Author; Nancy Grace, Award-winning Legal Journalist, Victims' Rights Advocate, Founder/Publisher of CrimeOnline.com, and Bestselling Author (New Book: "Don't Be a Victim"); Lecrae, 2-time GRAMMY ®-winning Hip-Hop Artist, Co-Founder of Reach Records, Bestselling Author (New Book: "I Am Restored"); Melody Thomas Scott, EMMY-nominated actress on America's #1 television daytime drama "The Young and the Restless, Author (Memoir: "Always Young and Restless"); Kym Whitley, Comedian, Actress, Author, and WW (Weight Watchers) Ambassador; Kim Coles, Actress ("Living Single," New Season 7 of Bounce TV's "In the Cut"), Comedian, Speaker and Life Coach; Brian McKnight, Multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated Recording Artist, Songwriter, Producer (New Album: "Exodus"); Melody Holt, Co-Star on OWN's "Love and Marriage: Huntsville," Real Estate and Beauty Entrepreneur, and Motivational Speaker; Chef Jernard Wells, Food Network TV Personality and Bestselling Cookbook Author; Raheem DeVaughn, GRAMMY-nominated Recording Artist and Philanthropist (New Album: "What A Time to Be in Love"); Gary Owen, Comedian, Actor (New Movie: "Welcome to Sudden Death," also known from "Think Like A Man" movies, "Ride Along," " Tyler Perry's House of Payne"); Mark Curry, Comedian, Actor ("Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," New Season 7 of Bounce TV's "In the Cut"); Pinky Cole, Founder of Slutty Vegan renowned restaurant chain and the Pinky Cole Foundation; Latosha Stone, Founder of skateboarding lifestyle brand, Proper Gnar, the first Black woman-owned skateboard company; Megan Eddings, Founder and CEO, Accel Lifestyle antimicrobial ethical activewear brand and supplying Prema ® Anti-Bacterial Face Masks; Will Campbell, CEO, and Ron Gillyard, Chief Growth Officer at Quantasy brand services agency, and creators of the True Voice wellness platform; Rhonesha Howerton, Financial Educator, Real Estate Investor, CEO of Credit Medics and Author (Book: "Queening"); O'Neil Parker,Real Estate Investor/Entrepreneur, CEO of Parker Property Group, LLC, Owner/Operator of Parker Homes & Properties, LLC, Mentor, and Author (Book: "The Interest Free Money Guide"); Candace Holyfield, known as "The Six Figure Spa Chick", Founder of the Queen Spa Expo (specifically created for minority spa professionals) and The Black Spa Magazine; and Nicole Roberts Jones, Bankroll Your Business Expert & CEO, NRJ Enterprise.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. He is a winner of the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed top sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," " Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." McDonald has a Mathematics degree from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM.

*List is subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald and Money Making Conversations, visit: www.RushionMcDonald.com www.MoneyMakingConversations.com Facebook / Instagram: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations Twitter: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConv YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MoneyMakingConversations

Contact: W&W Public Relations Jacinda Chen / 246584@email4pr.com 908-253-6360

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-ian-smith-nancy-grace-lecrae-melody-thomas-scott-kym-whitley-and-more-featured-this-september-money-making-conversations-on-the-hit-podcast-hosted-by-rushion-mcdonald-301121996.html

SOURCE Money Making Conversations