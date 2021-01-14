Dr. Han Myint Appointed As NextCure's Chief Medical Officer

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Han Myint, MD, FACP as chief medical officer. Dr. Myint will oversee the clinical development of key products in NextCure's product pipeline, including NC318, a first-in-class immunomedicine, targeting Siglec-15 (S15), and NC410, recombinant LAIR-2 fusion protein designed to block immune suppression mediated by the immune modulator LAIR-1. Prior to joining NextCure, Dr. Myint held senior roles at both Celgene (a Bristol Myers Squibb Company) and NexImmune Inc.

"We are very excited that Han has joined the NextCure team. We believe the depth of his expertise in oncology product development will prove instrumental in the advancement of our product pipeline," said Michael Richman, NextCure's president and chief executive officer. "Han's strong industry track record is highlighted by his involvement in the development of multiple U.S. Food and Drug approved products."

"I'm thrilled to join NextCure at this important time in the company's growth," said Dr. Myint. "I believe that the company, through its powerful discovery platform, has created a pipeline of novel immunomedicines, including NC318 and NC410, with the potential to have a significant impact in cancer treatment."

Dr. Myint has over 20 years of experience in both academia and the biopharma industry. Before joining NextCure, he was chief medical officer at NexImmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing unique approaches to T cell immunotherapies. Prior to NexImmune, he was Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and the Myeloid Diseases Lead at Celgene. His work in myeloid diseases at Celgene contributed to a number of FDA approvals, successful launches of those products and high-impact publications. Prior to joining the biopharma industry, Dr. Myint practiced medicine specializing in hematological oncology and conducted clinical and laboratory research at multiple prestigious academic institutions in the UK and USA including Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and University of Colorado, Denver. Dr. Myint, Professor of Medicine, built a FACT-accredited and Center of Excellence-Designated Stem Cell Transplant Program at the University of Colorado, Denver. He has in-depth scientific knowledge, a wealth of clinical experience and expertise in hematological malignancies and stem cell transplantation. Dr. Myint graduated from the Institute of Medicine in Yangon with a MBBS degree and subsequently emigrated to the UK to do his postgraduate training in Internal Medicine, followed by his training in Hematology. Accordingly, he was awarded as a fellow from the Royal Colleges of Physicians and Pathologists from the UK and also from the American College of Physicians.

