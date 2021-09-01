Dr. Glynis Ablon Announces Top Trending Anti-Aging Treatment For Fine Lines And Wrinkles Now Offered At Ablon Skin Institute

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Glynis Ablon, M.D., F.A.A.D. celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of the Ablon Skin Institute is at the forefront of introducing innovative skin care technology. She stated "We are pleased to offer Sofwave ™ a new non-invasive ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles." Sofwave ™ is perfect for men and women who wish to look younger and are looking for an anti-aging treatment that doesn't require surgery or needles.

The SUPERB ™ treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving ideal outcomes with minimal downtime in a single 30-45-minute treatment.

According to Dr. Ablon," This fast full-face treatment can treat all skin types, and patients appreciate that it can fit into their active lifestyle with no interruptions to their daily activities. " Dr. Ablon went on to say " Sofwave ™ is a safe and effective treatment, that helps stimulate collagen & elastin production to improve the skin's elasticity and firmness." Adding "I am excited to now offer Sofwave ™ to help my patients maintain a more natural, youthful look."

Glynis Ablon, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, who completed her training at Baylor School of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Ablon is an Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA, practicing at both UCLA and LCMH. Dr. Ablon is an on-camera medical consultant for The Doctors Show, E! Entertainment, Extra, ABC, CBS, KCAL and Lifetime. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Academy of Liposuction Surgery, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

