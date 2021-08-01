Dr. Gerry Catapang, A Doctor Of Physical Therapy, Introduces A New Viral Two Minute Exercise For Low Back Pain

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life can be miserable when it's painful just to get out of bed in the morning because of a low back pain.

It can be so frustrating when your low back pain is so excruciating by just trying to take a step or two.

It's horrible, especially for athletes, when they could not return to sports due to a low back pain.

Dr. Gerry Catapang , a highly respected Doctor of Physical Therapy in Missouri for more than 30 years, has been suffering from low back pain since 1993.

"I had a back injury resulting to disc issues and I also have bad arthritis in my spine. I surely can empathize with anyone with a similar condition," Dr. Catapang said.

He added, "After combining some principles I learned in Physical Therapy, I was able to create an exercise program that has been significantly helping me and my patients. It's time to share to others the Return To Sports (RTS) Exercise Program For Low Back Pain.''

The video instruction of the complete exercise program and the Two Minute Short Version can be viewed at www.returntosports.fun.

The website www.returntosports.fun is a collection of Expert Medical & Physical Therapy Knowledge To Accelerate Your Return To Sports & Function.

ReturnToSports.Fun is also a selection of Video Interview and Blogs of Dr. Gerry Catapang, together with physicians and physical therapists from all over the world.

"We are just starting this project and we are hoping to have at least 100 video blogs within the next year," Dr. Catapang shared.

Dr. Catapang released the new low back exercise program video on February 28, 2021 , the day he was born.

He also launched on the same day three adjuncts to Physical Therapy treatment that would help patients maximize their physical recovery : to assist them in accelerating their return to sports and function after an injury or surgery.

Sports Injury Kit, a first of its kind, is a Physical Therapy pack that includes the necessary equipments for sports and injury rehabilitation.

Orange Floh is a perfectly designed wedge that helps with arm and leg swelling to help accelerate healing after an injury or surgery.

Komfortt Wunder Oil helps significantly with muscle pain and stiffness.

After more than three decades practicing Physical Therapy, the profession he loves, Dr. Catapang continues to search for good ways to provide comfort and pain relief and to share these with others.

Dr. Catapang received the Springfield Business Journal Healthcare Champion (Top Doctor Of Physical Therapy) Award in 2012.

Dr. Catapang is available for speaking engagements. The line of products featured on www.returntosports.fun are also available for manufacturing license and distribution.

For more information, visot: www.returntosports.fun

Contact: Lorenzo Catapang Phone: 417-234-5327 Email: dr.catapang@sbcglobal.net

