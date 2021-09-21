Dr. Farouk Shami Receives The 2021 Beauty Heroes Of The Pandemic Award

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During America's Beauty Show, Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc. (FSI), was presented the Beauty's Heroes of the Pandemic Award. This honor acknowledged beauty industry professionals for efforts and leadership during the worldwide pandemic.

When the United States grappled with COVID-19, Dr. Shami developed and supplied Americans with products to protect themselves against the virus. This resulted in a new collection called Health + Care, which began with natural aloe-based CHI ® and BioSilk ® hand sanitizers and then expanded to produce a full line of antibacterial products with soothing, moisturizing natural aloe vera for hands, body, and hair.

FSI uses its own organically grown aloe vera in many of its formulations. The company's CHI ® Natural Gardens received an organic certification from the Texas Department of Agriculture for aloe vera in 2020. Once the hand sanitizer was developed and FDA approved, the haircare giant donated millions of dollars-worth of hand sanitizer to the City of Houston and surrounding cities in Texas. FSI's mission to give back, however, did not stop there. The company donated CHI ® and BioSilk ® antibacterial haircare and skincare to hospitals, medical staff and first responders who were in search of products that sanitized but were gentle on hair and skin. Donations, which toppled $17.5 million, were also made to shelters, nursing homes, places of worship, schools, food banks, community programs, and youth organizations across the nation.

As the pandemic continued to surge, FSI further expanded its development of products to include the CHI ® Life UV Light Lamp, CHI ® Life Handheld UV Light Wand, and the Automatic Dispenser for Hand Sanitizer and Soap.

"It was a great honor to be recognized by my fellow hairdressers during such a difficult time of hardship and uncertainty," said Dr. Farouk Shami. "Farouk Systems continues to serve the nation and provide professional hairdressers with products and tools to help combat this virus."

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high-quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI ® and BioSilk ®. Farouk Systems, Inc. was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment, and Ethics."

