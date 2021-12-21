Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm Uses Simple, Organic Ingredients To Restore Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doug's Balms was founded in 2016 after neurologist and founder, Dr. Doug Strobel, assembled and tested his original " Miracle Balm." Ever since that time, the original formula has remained at the center of the brand's rapidly growing catalog of skincare products.

What makes Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm so special isn't a never-heard-before ingredient or too-clever-by-half delivery system. It revolves around the perfect amalgamation of some of nature's best natural healers.

Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm brings several of Mother Nature's best skincare ingredients together into a simple, effective topical that was dubbed by those who first used it a "miracle balm." The product consists of a short, easy-to-read list of ingredients that includes the following:

Coconut oil : This highly saturated oil offers antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties and operates as a moisturizer and healer.

: This highly saturated oil offers antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties and operates as a moisturizer and healer. Shea butter : This product of shea tree nuts is known for its anti-inflammatory, healing, and emollient properties.

: This product of shea tree nuts is known for its anti-inflammatory, healing, and emollient properties. Beeswax : This natural wax provides a moisture barrier and reduces friction.

: This natural wax provides a moisture barrier and reduces friction. Lavender essential oil : This great-smelling oil can help manage skincare concerns such as eczema and dry skin.

: This great-smelling oil can help manage skincare concerns such as eczema and dry skin. Peppermint essential oil : This multi-use oil can help relieve itching and muscle pain.

: This multi-use oil can help relieve itching and muscle pain. Olive oil : This offers a high-quality, food-grade carrier to help apply the other ingredients.

: This offers a high-quality, food-grade carrier to help apply the other ingredients. Vitamin E: This skin-nourishing vitamin was eventually added to the original formula to extend shelf life.

All of these are certified organic ingredients that are non-GMO, non-toxic, and paraben- and cruelty-free. They're also so easy to understand, that they immediately put customers' minds at ease.

"We recently got a review saying 'I love using products where you actually recognize the ingredients'" explains Dr. Doug himself, adding humorously, "...it's a readable label. You could eat that in a survival scenario." The neurologist is proud of the fact that his balms are consistently so effective, even while utilizing such simple, natural ingredients.

The Dr. Doug's Balms label is a unique skincare resource that taps into the synergistic power of all of its simple, organic ingredients. Handcrafted and made in the U.S.A., the brand's products are an ideal way to manage anything from minor bouts of dry skin to full-blown eczema. This is great news for Americans across the nation as the winter weather drives millions of itchy individuals to seek effective solutions for their cracked and dehydrated skin.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original " Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

