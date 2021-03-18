Dr. Ditzell Psychiatry, PLLC Opens New York Psychiatry Ketamine Treatment Center For Around-the-clock In-person Visits

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O is now offering in-person Ketamine Infusion Therapy sessions that include psychotherapy to combat treatment-resistant depression at his newly remodeled New York City Private Psychiatry Practice located in the heart of the Financial District.

Ketamine has been commonly used as a safe anesthetic in hospitals and medical settings for over a decade. Ketamine Infusion Therapy is an IV procedure administered while undergoing a psychotherapy session with Dr. Ditzell himself. While a relatively new modality in the treatment of depression, Dr. Ditzell went through an intensive training program with one of the top Anesthesiologists at the Ketamine Institute and is confident in the procedure's safety and effectiveness.

"Patients have and always will be my number one priority," stated Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O . "I take their health and well-being very seriously and am pleased to be able to offer Ketamine Infusion Therapy in a manner like no other practice I've come across. I don't believe in offering Ketamine Infusion as a psychedelic drug or administering virtually. When patients come to see me, they get individualized patient therapy."

The newly remodeled treatment center is located at 65 Broadway #901, New York City, NY. Patients can book appointments 24/7 including on nights, weekends, and holidays. To learn more, visit jeffditzellpsychiatry.com or contact the office at (646) 751-7908.

Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O 's depth and breadth of clinical experience is vast. Prior to opening his own practice, he served as the Chief of an inpatient Dual Diagnosis Unit, the Lead Attending in two Psychiatric ER's, the Lead Physician of an Assisted Community Treatment team, and the Medical Director of a large multidisciplinary nonprofit organization. Dr. Ditzell retired at the end of 2018 as Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. Dr. Ditzell received his medical degree from The Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and has completed Fellowships in Addiction Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine and Public Psychiatry. Host of Psychs & The City Podcast, Dr. Ditzell has been featured in Forbes, Healthline, and is a medical reviewer for Insider.

