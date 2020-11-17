Dr. Desmond Wallington, PhD, Joins Klarisana To Provide Vital New Treatment Option

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarisana, a leading pioneer in the field of ketamine treatment, welcomes psychologist Desmond Wallington, Ph.D., to the team as they continue to expand accessibility and availability of ketamine therapy.

Dr. Wallington, who has an extensive background in psychology and psychedelic activism, now serves as the Colorado Mental Health Director for Klarisana and will oversee an extensive Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy program.

Dr. Wallington explains how ketamine treatment can boost a psychotherapy session. "It's a different approach. A lot of people have a psychedelic experience where they're able to explore different aspects of trauma or parts of their personality that they normally don't have access to. As they come out of the space, we discuss the quality of their experience. Was it positive? Was it difficult? And work with them on mindfulness exercises and relaxation techniques. Give people something tangible to leave your office with."

Then when the person comes back, you can have an in-depth discussion about what they've experienced and help them to integrate that space into their day-to-day life. People leave here grounded in a here-and-now frame of mind instead of wrapped up in the past with depression or overly concerned about the future with anxiety."

A comfortable but transformative patient experience is essential to the services Klarisana provides. "I try to explain as much as I can with something that's difficult to capture with words and help people learn the basics such as focusing on breathing. I work to get them as comfortable in the office as possible."

Before joining Klarisana, Dr. Wallington had extensive experience treating patients from a traditional psychotherapy mindset. How does this amplify his work with Klarisana?

"Sometimes it's about teaching and education about trauma and the effects that trauma has on the brain. It's about working to help people to normalize the experience of these effects. Often patients report that traditional antidepressants numb their emotions, so I often explain how a psychedelic intervention doesn't numb you to your emotions. Rather, psychedelic intervention helps you to tolerate your emotions more effectively. Additionally, It's giving people the skills to realize their potential and become their own medicine.

"It's not just the ketamine that's doing the magic, it's people learning to incorporate their experiences into daily life and making positive changes for themselves."

Desmond Wallington, Ph.D.: Dr. Desmond Wallington is a psychologist and the Colorado Mental Health Director for Klarisana. Desmond volunteered on the I-301 campaign, which decriminalized psilocybin in Denver. He also helped gather petition signatures for Washington DC's Initiative 81, the Decriminalize Nature campaign to make entheogenic plants and fungi the lowest policing priority. Dr. Wallington also serves on the executive boards of the Psychedelic Club of Denver and RCV for Colorado.

About Klarisana:Klarisana is a mission-driven organization committed to rebuilding lives. We operate on the core belief that each of us was created with a purpose and reason for living. This purpose can be obscured in people who carry the burden of various medical conditions and/or life circumstances. The way we see it, Klarisana is not a clinic. It's an idea.

It's the idea that we can help people who are in a dark season of life realign themselves with the unique mission for which each of them was created. We serve patients from very diverse backgrounds in a supportive and non-judgmental fashion.

