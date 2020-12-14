Dr. Dean Toriumi Announces The Launch Of His New Book "Anti-Inflammatory Diet In The Era Of COVID-19"

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned surgeon Dr. Dean M. Toriumi announces the launch of his book "Anti-Inflammatory Diet in the Era of COVID-19." These days many would benefit from improving their general health and strengthen their immune system. In his new book, Dr. Toriumi provides a clear understanding of what is "inflammation" and how it affects the body.

With so much uncertainty in regard to the virus and the imminent vaccine, Dr. Toriumi encourages his patients to find ways to protect themselves through diet and exercise in addition to wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Similar to other well-studied diets such as the Mediterranean diet, plant-based diets and the Okinawa diet, the Anti-Inflammatory diet minimizes the intake of inflammatory foods and promotes anti-inflammatory foods.

Most things we eat and drink affect the inflammation in our bodies. By eliminating inflammatory foods and adding anti-inflammatory or neutral foods, you are able to strengthen your immune system. As the perfect stocking stuffer, this book aims to empower the reader to make informed decisions to help increase the chances of disease prevention.

"Considering the threat of the COVID-19 virus, we must make strides to lead an overall healthier life, and it begins with food." says Toriumi. "New Year's Resolutions are the perfect gateway into the Anti-Inflammatory diet. My book provides readers with the tools to achieve a healthier body that may resist infections and potentially improve COVID-19 outcomes should you contract it."

"Anti-Inflammatory Diet in the Era of COVID-19" empowers the reader to make educated nutritional decisions, which will trickle down and impact many aspects of their lives. We may not be able to control COVID-19, but we do have some control over the comorbidities that we may have. By making significant lifestyle changes and modifying our diets, we can significantly decrease blood pressure, lose weight, improved heart and general health conditions, decrease joint pain, and potentially increase lifespan. Providing background on how the body reacts to food and drink, Dr. Toriumi teaches the reader about the immune system's response to food, explains inflammatory, anti-inflammatory and neutral foods and explains how some comorbidities linked to chronic inflammation.

Along with the book comes the app, "The Anti-Inflammatory Keto Diet." Currently only available to Apple users, the app grants access to an interactive online version of the book with additional content to help find the best resources for the diet and provides a community for readers to immerse themselves in. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/anti-inflammatory-keto-diet/id1540542248

The book is currently available for purchase at https://www.toriumidiet.com/order-book.

ABOUT THE AUTHORBoard-certified in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Toriumi has been named one of the world's top five rhinoplasty surgeons by W Magazine, one of the Best Cosmetic Surgeons by Town and Country Magazine, one of the Top Doctors by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. and has been mentioned multiple times on Castle Connolly's list of one of the Best Doctors in America, as well as by Chicago Magazine's Top Doctors issue.

Dr. Toriumi is part-time faculty at Rush University Medical Center. He is a past president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Toriumi practices facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and specializes in aesthetic and functional rhinoplasty. For more info, visit www.toriumidiet.com.

