Dr. David Samadi's Book, The Ultimate MANual, On What Men Should Not Believe About Prostate Cancer

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Samadi, world-renowned prostate cancer surgeon and Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, has a new book all about men's health and wellness. Besides an array of topics ranging from exercise, men's nutrition, urinary functioning, and sexual health, Dr. Samadi provides important information debunking common myths of prostate cancer helping men separate fact from fiction.

Learn about Prostate cancer with treatments available. Improve your sex life, testosterone, nutrition all in my book

"I'm passionate about men's health and especially prostate cancer," says Dr. Samadi. "I've performed over 7,000 robotic prostate cancer surgeries and I understand this potentially deadly disease. Unfortunately, I've had to tell far too many men, "You have prostate cancer." About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with this disease during their lifetime making it the second most common cancer among men after skin cancer. While the majority of men will survive prostate cancer, the American Cancer Society estimates that around 35,000 men will die from it in 2021."

Dr. Samadi's book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness , wants men to understand the truth about prostate cancer. Lack of knowledge, misinformation found on the internet, and myths regarding the disease are common among men. When men are uninformed on the truth about this disease, they're at a disadvantage in knowing what to look for, what to do, and who to seek out accurate advice from.

"Preconceived misconceptions of prostate cancer may determine who survives and who doesn't," exclaimed Dr. Samadi. "One misconception is that only old men get prostate cancer. It's true that about 65% of prostate cancer cases are found in men sixty-five and older but 35% are diagnosed in younger men. It's the younger men under the age of fifty I worry about the most. They often believe they're invincible. What they may not know is prostate cancer diagnosed at a younger age, tends to be more aggressive and deadly."

Dr. Samadi went on to add, "Another belief is that being symptom-free means cancer-free. Symptoms vary from man to man and some men may be asymptomatic. But some symptoms mimic BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia which might include burning or pain when urinating or blood in urine or semen. The only way to know for sure is to see your urologist."

Another common misconception is prostate cancer grows so slowly you don't need to worry about it.

"Prostate cancer is often slow growing but it can be aggressive and likely to spread or metastasize," explained Dr. Samadi. "You just never know. The best way to know for certain is with a biopsy of the prostate to determine the aggressiveness and then come up with a treatment plan specifically for each man."

Besides misconceptions of prostate cancer, Dr. Samadi's book also provides other details about this disease that include:

Risk factors for prostate cancer

Questions to ask your doctor about prostate cancer

What happens after a prostate cancer diagnosis including what to expect during a prostate biopsy and understanding staging and grading of it

Explores prostate cancer treatment options

Living life as a prostate cancer survivor

"I'm here to help men achieve their best health," stated Dr. Samadi. "My message is protect your prostate health, be knowledgeable about prostate cancer, and be proactive. These three steps can make a huge difference in the long-run."

The Ultimate MANual is Dr. Samadi's book is now available online both at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi's new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:

Phone: 212-365-5000

Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.com

Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-samadis-book-the-ultimate-manual-on-what-men-should-not-believe-about-prostate-cancer-301239901.html

SOURCE RoboticOncology