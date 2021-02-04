Dr. David Rapaport's New York Coolspa Chosen As One Of 10 Centers Nationally To Pre-Launch New Elite CoolSculpting Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolspa, New York's leading CoolSculpting provider, was one of 10 centers nationally to have pre-launch access to an exciting new technology and is the only facility in New York offering Elite CoolSculpting to its patients.

The new CoolSculpting technology (Elite system) allows for improved fat reducing results and greater client comfort during the procedure, while treating more areas of fat simultaneously.

Allergan has re-engineered and re-designed CoolSculpting from the ground up. The Elite platform represents the next generation of CoolSculpting, which has already proven itself to be the world's leading noninvasive fat reduction technology.

For example, originally CoolSculpting treated one area of fat at a time. The new technology allows for the treatment of the two areas of fat at once by each platform (machine). When using the Elite technology, two platforms allow for quadsculpting, or treating four areas simultaneously.

The new Elite applicators are designed for improved fit, skin contact and comfort as the new applicator collection includes 7 different shapes and sizes. The innovative C-Shaped applicators are designed to complement the body's natural curves for improved fit and comfort during the initial tissue draw and features up to an 18% larger cooling area as compared to the previous generation of CoolSculpting applicators. This means greater fat reduction than ever before.

Dr. David Rapaport, an American board certified plastic surgeon in New York City, was one of the early adopters of CoolSculpting in 2010. In 2014, he founded Coolspa, which is dedicated to delivering best-in-class CoolSculpting, as well as other treatments in this class of medical treatment such as MiraDry, for permanent reduction of underarm sweat and odor, and Morpheus8, for fat controlling and skin tightening.

"The Elite platform design is simply beautiful," says Dr. Rapaport. "It has a large interactive screen for ease of user interface. It is also lighter and more refined in appearance. And best of all, each platform holds two applicators rather than one. This means that it is now possible to perform CoolSculpting on four spots at once: QuadSculpting, once merely a wishful idea, is now a reality."

"The applicators themselves have undergone a total engineering redesign," says Dr. Rapaport. "Studies conducted by Allergan demonstrate improved skin contact compared to the prior generation of applicators. The new applicators also treat more fat than the older applicators. The new applicators, which have 18% more cooling area, and are even easier to clean between uses, allowing for improved efficiency, which translates to time saving for patients and staff."

"Having had pre-release access to these units, Coolspa has performed hundreds of cycles using the Elite," says Dr. Rapaport. "We are already seeing improved results. Also noteworthy, is that the patient experience is significantly more comfortable both during and after the treatment."

