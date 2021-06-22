Dr. David Donaldson Recognized For Excellence In Medicine

REDHILL, United Kingdom, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Donaldson is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A retired chemical pathologist and consultant, Dr. Donaldson has garnered considerable expertise in the biochemistry of medicine in relation to mineral deficiencies and excesses, liver disorders and kidney problems. He attributes much of his success to his focus on pursuing a career in a field that he found to be very interesting. Having been exposed to the wonders of chemistry from an early age by his father, who was a chemist, his passion was cemented during his studies at King Edward's School in Birmingham, England. Ultimately earning a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Birmingham in 1959, Dr. Donaldson subsequently became certified as a European clinical chemist.

Embarking on his career as a house physician at the Selly Oak Hospital in 1959, Dr. Donaldson was appointed as a house surgeon with the Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust and a senior house officer of clinical pathology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in 1960. From 1961 to 1962, he worked as a registrar in general medicine and an assistant resident medical officer at the Leeds General Infirmary and the Leeds Teaching Hospitals before joining the Keighley and District Victoria Hospital from 1963 to 1964. Dr. Donaldson later served as a lecturer and honorary senior registrar in chemical pathology at the University College London Queen Square Institute of Neurology and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery between 1964 and 1970.

In 1970, Dr. Donaldson was recruited by the East Surrey Hospital and the Crawley Hospital with the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust as a chemical pathology consultant. Remaining active in these roles until 2001, he also flourished as the clinical director of pathology at the East Surrey Hospital from 1991 to 1994 and a clinical pathology consultant for Gatwick Park Bupa Health Centre from 1984 until his retirement in 2006. Alongside his primary professional responsibilities, Dr. Donaldson contributed as the vice chair of the medical sub-committee of the Marie Curie Memorial Foundation, the chair of the chemical pathology advisory sub-committee of the South West Thames Regional Health Authority, and a lecturer of clinical biochemistry with the London South Bank University.

The author of over 100 articles in professional journals, Dr. Donaldson has also provided his wealth of knowledge to a number of chapters to books. He notably co-authored "Essential Diagnostic Tests in Biochemistry and Hematology" in 1971 and "Diagnostic Function Tests in Chemical Pathology" in 1989, and was the sole author of "Psychiatric Disorders with a Biochemical Basis" in 1998. Also conducting work in an editorial capacity, he dedicated his time and attention an editorial board member and the deputy honorary editor of the Journal of the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health from 1997 to 2004. In order to stay aware of developments in his field, Dr. Donaldson has maintained his professional affiliation with such organizations as the British Medical Association, the British Science Association, Heart UK, the Association for Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine, the Harveian Society of London, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the New York Academy of Sciences, the American Society for Clinical Pathology and the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries.

For excellence in his career, Dr. Donaldson has been the recipient of a number of accolades. Notably, he was presented with the Professor M. Mori Felicitation Award by the International College of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine in 2002. He was also recognized with the Five-Year Voluntary Long Service Award in 2017 for his volunteer work with the Standen House and Garden with the National Trust. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Donaldson has previously been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering and Who's Who in the World, and honored with both the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and the Marquis Who's Who Humanitarian Award.

Furthermore, Dr. Donaldson has been elected as a fellow of a number of prestigious organizations, including the Royal College of Physicians, the Royal Society of Biology, the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Royal College of Pathologists. He has also been acknowledged as a fellow of the Hunterian Society and the Medical Society of London, a life fellow of the International College of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, and inducted into the Royal Society of Medicine, the Royal Society for Public Health, the Royal Geographical Society and the Guild of Freemen of the City of London. However, Dr. Donaldson is incredibly proud of authoring "Psychiatric Disorders with a Biochemical Basis."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-donaldson-recognized-for-excellence-in-medicine-301317603.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who