Dr. Dave Amin Joins MPOWERHealth To Drive Value-Based Care Through Tools And Technology For Its Clinically Integrated Network

Dr. Amin's experience in value-based care and first-hand knowledge of the impact of social determinants on musculoskeletal care will support the company's continued efforts to improve quality and drive efficiencies in healthcare

ADDISON, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERHealth, an innovator in value-based care solutions for independent specialty physicians, hospitals and payors, has brought on Dr. Dave Amin, based in Durham, N.C., to serve on its board as senior consultant of value-based care initiatives. In this role, Amin will engage MPOWERHealth's clinically integrated network of independent physicians around quality and value-based initiatives, as well as merge science and technology through product and service lines for the healthcare company.

Amin brings a breadth of expertise to his new role at MPOWERHealth. He began his career as a spacecraft systems engineer for the U.S. Air Force before becoming an emergency medicine physician and going into healthcare administration, later becoming chief executive officer at an organization focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology. Amin's experience leading a successful accountable care organization (ACO) combined with his knowledge in emergency care and advanced technology allows for a deep understanding of social and economic factors that drive readmissions in musculoskeletal care. He will leverage that expertise to help develop and inspire value-based solutions that drive improved outcomes and efficiencies for the clinically integrated network.

"Dr. Amin is passionate about independent physicians having the tools and infrastructure they need to drive improved quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction," said Scott LaRoque, chief executive officer and founder of MPOWERHealth. "His extensive experience gives him a unique perspective on the healthcare system and the infrastructure and tools physicians need to manage social determinants and deliver better quality with better outcomes in musculoskeletal care."

"Throughout my entire professional career, I have been motivated to find innovative ways to utilize technology to enhance clinical quality and empower patients and healthcare professionals," Amin said. "The work that MPOWERHeath is doing to help independent musculoskeletal physicians thrive while improving quality care for patients is exactly what's needed, and I'm thrilled to join the MPOWERHealth team to help drive these efforts."

Amin speaks regularly at national conferences on using technology to drive value-based care initiatives and also serves as the chief health officer of Palmetto Health Solutions, a boutique healthcare consultancy.

Amin earned his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and has board certifications in both emergency medicine and pediatric emergency medicine. He also received a master's degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a degree in electrical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy.

About MPOWERHealthMPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better healthcare through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, 40,000-plus patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visit MPOWERHealth.

Media contact:Régine Labossière for MPOWERHealth Email: regine.labossiere@clynch.com Phone: 212.494.8615

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-dave-amin-joins-mpowerhealth-to-drive-value-based-care-through-tools-and-technology-for-its-clinically-integrated-network-301276770.html

SOURCE MPOWERHealth