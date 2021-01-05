Dr. Chris Schlekat Appointed Executive Director, NiPERA

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Schlekat has been appointed Executive Director, NiPERA Inc., the independent science division of the Nickel Institute. He succeeds Dr. Adriana Oller who stepped down from the position after 26 years with the organisation. Adriana has been appointed Toxicologist Emeritus on a part-time basis ahead of her anticipated retirement.

Commenting on Chris' appointment Adriana Oller said, "I can't think of anyone better qualified than Chris to take over the role of Executive Director and lead the NiPERA team. He has been a close colleague for 17 years and during this time I have come to appreciate his dedication to the science of nickel and the milestones he was able to achieve while remaining calm and constructive even under the most challenging of circumstances. I am a huge fan and look forward to Chris' successes in years to come."

Chris Schlekat joined NiPERA in 2003. He has been responsible leading NiPERA's environmental science efforts and representing the organisation in global regulatory processes, with specific emphasis on bioavailability-based risk-assessment approaches for nickel in water, sediment, and soil. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the team of environmental and human health toxicologists as well as support staff. He has also been appointed to the Nickel Institute Management Committee.

Chris holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology, a Master's in Marine Biology and a Doctorate in Environmental Health Sciences. He is a Board-Certified Toxicologist and serves on the editorial board of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry. Chris Schlekat said, "I am honored to take on the role of Executive Director and am grateful to the Members of the Nickel Institute for trusting me to lead NiPERA. NiPERA is synonymous with scientific excellence, a reputation based on the work of the dedicated world-class scientists who are the heart and soul of the organization. Together we will continue the successful approaches established by my predecessors Hudson Bates and Adriana Oller as we face a range of challenging questions on human health and environmental nickel toxicology. I have no doubt that we will achieve our goals by doing the objective, diligent, and collaborative work that science demands of us."

"Dr. Chris Schlekat's appointment to the position of Executive Director of NiPERA will maintain continuity and retain his vast experience for the Nickel Institute," said Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson Bates. "Chris is well deserving of this role with numerous significant global environmental science successes under his belt. He has been a valued colleague for 17 years and will be an excellent successor to Dr. Adriana Oller."

About Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to promote and support the use of nickel in appropriate applications. NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel; and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation. Through our science division NiPERA Inc. ( https://nipera.org), we also undertake leading edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-chris-schlekat-appointed-executive-director-nipera-301201211.html

SOURCE Nickel Institute