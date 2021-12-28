Dr. Chafic Chebli Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chafic Chebli is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chief Executive for his outstanding leadership in the Pharmaceutical industry and his professional excellence as the CEO and Managing Director at PharmaStulln Inc. and CJC Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Chafic Chebli is a results-oriented leader with ten years of experience in eye care. He is highly skilled in Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage forms, Product Dossier evaluation, deal-making and licensing dossiers, reducing product development and submission costs, managing cross-functional teams, and more. An expert in his industry, Dr. Chebli is a graduate of the University of Montreal, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1994, his Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences a year later, and his Ph.D. with honors in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1994. He also holds certification in Understanding Patent from McGill University and Strategic Negotiations from Harvard Business School. Dr. Chebli utilizes his continued education and expertise to establish and operate two specialty pharmaceutical companies.

A leading ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company, PharmaStulln Inc. has garnered over 60 years of excellence in advancing eye care. Dr. Chebli founded the company in 2015. Since then, he has actively pursued its mission of manufacturing eye drops in single-dose containers and multi-dose containers that are preservative-free. Ophthalmic products containing preservatives can cause damage to eye cells, as well as further irritation and discomfort. Pharma Stulln has a preservative-free unit dose and multi-dose containers that maintain true shelf-life for longer applications. In 2013, Dr. Chebli founded CJC Pharmaceuticals to focus on Strategic Business Development, In-licensing, Outsourcing, and Project Management activities in the Pharmaceutical and Generic drugs domain. Services are provided in North America and emerging markets.

Dr. Chebli has been granted five patents/patents applications for pharmaceutical delivery systems and solid dosage form formulations throughout his distinguished career. He also has many published articles and abstracts.

www.pharmastulln.ca

