Dr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, Joins Charlie Health As Chief Clinical Officer

BOZEMAN, Mo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the first-of-its-kind virtual mental health clinic providing treatment programs for high-acuity patients, announced today the appointment of its Co-founder, Dr. Caroline Fenkel, MSS, DSW, LCSW, as Chief Clinical Officer. The announcement follows the recent appointment of Carter Barnhart as Charlie Health's Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Fenkel will oversee all aspects of clinical programming and develop and supervise expert teams of licensed therapists to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment programs for youth and families in crisis.

"Dr. Fenkel's relentless commitment to program-wide clinical excellence, coupled with the personalized curriculum she delivers to each family, will enable Charlie Health to continue to deliver on our mission to ensure everyone receives the care they deserve," said Carter Barnhart, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Fenkel is a leader in the adolescent mental health and substance abuse treatment field. She brings over 13 years of direct clinical experience working with youth and families across all levels of therapeutic care, ranging from residential to outpatient treatment. As the former Executive Director of Center for Families, Dr. Fenkel designed, implemented, and staffed clinical programming for adolescent Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization (PHP) programs. Dr. Fenkel is well-equipped to lead Charlie Health's clinical programming as it continues to provide urgently needed, evidence-based treatment programs to youth and families.

Charlie Health is the first-ever virtual mental health clinic with the ability to provide access to care for the millions of teens, young adults, and families experiencing mental health crises. Rather than group patients together based on their physical location, the company customizes comprehensive treatment plans by carefully matching patients in groups of peers navigating similar experiences. Patients are assigned to masters-level, licensed therapists who specialize in their individual needs. By combining evidence-based treatment with virtual accessibility, patients and their families can heal from home comfort.

"Our clinical program has reimagined the delivery of evidence-based, trauma-informed mental health treatment," said Dr. Fenkel. "Youth and families across the country are in crisis. Rates of youth depression, anxiety, and suicide are staggering. At Charlie Health, we're able to provide families with an appropriate level of care for their needs, dramatically reducing rates of emergency room visits and admissions to inpatient care facilities." According to a report published by Mental Health in America, rates of suicidal ideation across the US population are highest among youth. In September 2020, the report found that over half of 11-17-year-olds disclosed having thoughts of suicide or self-harm at least half of the days of the previous two weeks. Critically, adolescent suicide attempts resulting in emergency room visits in the spring of this year were up 50 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data released by the CDC.

"Expanding access to high-quality mental health services for young people is not a choice," said Dr. Fenkel. "We must relentlessly tackle systemic barriers to mental health care head-on and work tirelessly to provide equitable, sustainable solutions."

About Charlie Health Charlie Health, founded in 2020, is the first-ever virtual mental health clinic for high-acuity patients, enabling increased access to care for millions. Charlie Health provides teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment programs which consist of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatric support. By providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com .

About Dr. Caroline Fenkel LCSWDr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, is a thought leader in adolescent and young adult mental health treatment. Dr. Fenkel serves as Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Charlie Health. She has over 13 years of direct clinical experience with youth and families, in addition to designing, implementing, and staffing clinical programming across the country. Dr. Fenkel has provided treatment at all levels of care, including detoxification units, residential and outpatient treatment, and partial hospitalization.

Dr. Fenkel earned her master's degree from Bryn Mawr Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research. She later earned her doctorate in Clinical Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania, studying technology in a therapeutic setting.

Dr. Fenkel has worked at numerous national and local treatment programs, including Main Line Health, Pyramid Healthcare, and Newport Healthcare. She currently serves as a board member for Be a Part of the Conversation and The Emotional PPE Project.

Media Contact: Dara KaplanWunderlich Kaplan Communications (646) 620-4663, Dara@wkc.rocks

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-caroline-fenkel-lcsw-joins-charlie-health-as-chief-clinical-officer-301355456.html

SOURCE Charlie Health