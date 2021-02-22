Dr. Binod P. Shah, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

YONKERS, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Binod P. Shah, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Doctor for his professional excellence in the field of Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine. This recognition also acknowledges his commitment to Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine PC.

With a humble beginning in a remote village of Nepal, Dr. Shah has led an exemplary career full of service and leadership for over 20 years. He proudly serves his patients with Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine PC in Yonkers, New York, and at two other locations. In his current capacity, he utilizes his extensive medical training and expertise in Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation to provide the best possible care. Dr. Shah demonstrates the highest level of moral obligation and compassion in every endeavor.

Dr. Shah's distinguished career began after he earned his medical degree at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research. He completed a residency at the Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital and Long Island Jewish Med Center, following with a fellowship at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital and Westchester Medical Center. Since then, he has remained an active member of the American Medical Association.

In his spare time, Dr. Shah is very involved in the Nepalese American community. He is well-known as one of the most respected community members, as he has served as a role model to young Nepal immigrants and has continued to strengthen community ties. His commitment to the American Nepalese community includes his leadership as the president of the America-Nepal Friendship Society, a 26-year-old Nepalese American organization committing to fostering friendship between the Nepalese and American people. He is also the founder member and General Secretary of the Association of Nepali Physicians in America (ANPA), board member of America Nepal Medical Foundation, and Vice President of the Nepal organization. Currently, Dr. Shah also serving to the global Non-Residents Nepali people as elected executive members of NRNA ICC from the USA.

Dr. Shah dedicates this recognition to Dr. Yadat.

