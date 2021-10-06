Dr. Ben Carson Joins FreeSpace Board Of Advisors

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeSpace, a social connectivity platform, today announced a partnership with world-renowned neurosurgeon and 17th Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, for strategic advisement and partnerships.

"We've reached a place in our country where we have real problems arising with things that were once basic to our liberty like freedom of speech," said Dr. Ben Carson. "We have Big Tech trying to control people's speech, thoughts, and behaviors; in direct opposition to the principles of innovation and entrepreneurship that America was founded on."

"Necessity is the mother of invention," he continued, "and that necessity has created opportunities for companies like FreeSpace to revive our founding ideals of liberty in the social media space. I am honored to join FreeSpace's Board of Advisors to continue to fight for free speech, liberty, and the values this country was founded on."

Aside from the platform's commitment to promoting unity through independent thought and unfettered access to information, FreeSpace has also brought new innovation to combat the negative effects of unhealthy social media use, introducing alternatives to the Big Tech business model of addicting users to endless hours of aimless pursuits for profit.

"FreeSpace is proud of our partnership with Dr. Carson and honored to have his expertise at the helm," said FreeSpace CEO, Jon Willis. "Dr. Carson has had an incredible career but continues to fight for the freedom of future generations through innovation. We are immensely excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring."

Founded in 2021, FreeSpace was forged on the belief that independent thought, free enterprise and unfettered information is the cornerstone of a peaceful, healthy, fair and unified society. Even while still in beta, with many new features on the way, it has attracted users from over 176 countries.

