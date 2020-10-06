Dr. Ashraf Hanna's Innovative Ketamine Protocol Delivers A Complete Sustained Remission In A Patient With Depression And Suicidal Ideation

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Depression is a debilitating disease currently affecting up to 6.7% of adults in the US. The current therapies can take weeks to months to take effect, creating a significant lag time in treatment. Doctors have long been searching for a better, faster alternative. For decades, Ketamine has been used as a safe and effective anesthetic for surgery, but now clinical evidence has supported the drug as a treatment for severe depression, PTSD and suicidal ideation. Intravenous ketamine is now considered by many to be one of the most important breakthroughs in mental health in recent years. Many prominent psychiatrists describe Ketamine as fast and effective with results in a matter of days or hours which is a huge advantage over traditional SSRIs.

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, a board certified anesthesiologist and director of pain management at the Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, Florida discusses PTSD and Treatment-Resistant Depression: "There are many forms of depression that can be treated by a psychiatrist with various modalities, anti-depressants and psychotherapy. IV Ketamine therapy is only reserved for those patients that have treatment-resistant depression and have failed conventional therapy. IV Ketamine infusion therapy has offered a new hope to patients that had no hope."

One of Doctor Hanna's patients battled severe depression for over 20 years. During this time, she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic for attempted suicide. Her psychiatrist referred her to Dr. Hanna's IVKetamine.com clinic for IV Ketamine treatment. Dr. Hanna's new protocol included a five day treatment with Ketamine infused over 4 hours per day. The patient's Hamilton depression index score went from a 36 (out of 50, with a score greater than 23 considered severe) to a '0' within 1 month and this effect was maintained for more than 5 months.

The results with this new protocol were so dramatic that Dr. Hanna published his findings in an international medical journal to share this information to a worldwide audience.

When asked what prompted his use of IV Ketamine for PTSD and Depression and if any universities were involved in its development, Dr. Hanna went on to say: "There have been multiple universities involved in the research such as Harvard, Yale and Stanford that have proven the success rate of IV Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression. I was already successfully using IV Ketamine for CRPS/RSD, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuropathy, and post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, with over 10,000 infusions to date, making us the most prolific Ketamine clinic in the world. I then wanted to expand the treatment for PTSD, depression, bipolar depression and obsessive compulsive disorders. Since I am not a psychiatrist, I do not treat depression, but I work with qualified psychiatrists, and if he or she feels the patient has failed other treatment modalities, I then administer IV Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression."

Dr. Hanna recently teamed up with The Tampa Bay Foundation for Mental Health in a conference to support crisis services and to advance suicide prevention at the Armature Works in Tampa, Florida. "We owe it to our great veterans and severely depressed patients to help them cope with this terrible disease, and give them hope in their critical time of need," Dr. Hanna stated.

"I would also like to announce that we accept most insurance for our Ketamine infusions, which will help many more people to have access to this treatment," stated Dr. Hanna.

For over 25 years, Dr. Ashraf Hanna and the Florida Spine Institute have been the leader in pain management and most trusted medical facility in the Tampa Bay area, providing the latest advancements in chronic pain treatment, spine surgery, and the treatment of spine and joint pain.

For more information regarding IV Ketamine Infusion therapy for Depression and PTSD, please visit: https://www.ivketamine.com or call 727-538-2646

