Dr. Ashish Jha To Keynote American Urological Association's Annual Urology Advocacy Summit

BALTIMORE, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health and globally recognized expert on the COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response, will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Annual Urology Advocacy Summit.

In his keynote, Dr. Jha will discuss the public policy response to the pandemic, as well priorities in the coming months. Dr. Jha's presentation will take place virtually Wednesday, July 21st.

"Dr. Jha serves as a most compelling keynote speaker for this year's Annual Urology Advocacy Summit in July," said Dr. Eugene Rhee, Chair of the AUA Public Policy Council. "His deep perspectives as a public policy authority on the pandemic and how it impacts advocacy in urology will highlight a resurgence of public interest in healthcare delivery across this nation."

Dr. Jha received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and then trained in Internal Medicine at the University of California in San Francisco. He completed his General Medicine fellowship at Brigham & Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School and received his M.P.H. from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

His research endeavors focus on improving the quality and costs of healthcare systems with a specialized focus on the impact of public health policies nationally and globally. Dr. Jha has published over two hundred various papers in prestigious journals and heads a personal blog that focuses on using statistical data research to improve health quality. Prior to his role as Dean of Public Health at Brown University, he was faculty member at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Faculty Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and Dean of Global Strategy. Dr. Jha is a member of the Institute of Medicine at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and continues his practice at the Providence VA Medical Center. He is a frequent medical contributor on CNN, NBC, MSNBC and other top news outlets discussing the impact of the global pandemic, vaccine distribution and health outcomes.

The AUA Summit provides an opportunity for those in urology to advocate directly with lawmakers for policies that impact their work and the lives of their patients. To learn more about the AUA Summit and to register to attend, visit www.AUASummit.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

