DR. ANNE K. ROBY ELECTED TO CMC MATERIALS' BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Aurora, IL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, is pleased to announce today the election of Dr. Anne K. Roby to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Roby, 56, most recently served as an Executive Vice President and Member of the Management Committee of Linde plc, a leader in industrial and specialty materials for the semiconductor and other industries, from September 2017, upon Linde's merger with Praxair, Inc., until her retirement in July 2020. At Linde, Dr. Roby was responsible for the entity's Praxair Surface Technologies, Electronic Materials and Helium/Rare Gases businesses, which accounted for annual revenues of more than $1.7 billion. In addition, she led the company's global functions, including safety, health and environment, sustainability, quality, strategic sales, operations excellence, procurement, digitalization, and research and development. She also was an executive champion of the combined company's diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Her tenure at Linde capped a more than 25 year career at Praxair prior to the merger, culminating in her serving as a Senior Vice President and Member of the Office of the Chairman from 2014 to 2017, with largely the same responsibilities as at Linde, in addition to global engineering, supply system development and capital project execution. Prior to this, she was the President, Praxair Asia and Electronics, based in Shanghai, China, for four years. Dr. Roby is the Vice Chair of the Board of the Nuvance Health Network, and is a Trustee of Villanova University. She received her B.Sc. from Villanova University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Delaware, both in Chemical Engineering, and is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering.

"We are delighted to welcome Anne to our Board of Directors and look forward to the extensive leadership experience she brings from global semiconductor and specialty materials industries, and other sectors in which advantaged technology, quality and supply chain excellence are critical to success and growth," said William P. Noglows, CMC Materials' Chairman. "Anne's well-respected background, compiled over the past 30 years, is rooted in deep knowledge of customers, suppliers, markets and cultures that are also essential to our business," added David Li, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, her expertise in critical areas such as sustainability and environmental, health and safety, and the digital transformation of and operational cybersecurity issues related to global technology and manufacturing companies, complements well our existing Board, and we look forward to her guidance and advice in the years to come."

Dr. Roby was elected today by the Board of Directors of the Corporation with a term continuing until the Corporation's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2022. She also was appointed a member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors. The Corporation's Board of Directors has determined that Dr. Roby is an independent director as defined by relevant regulations. The current size of the Corporation's Board of Directors is eight.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges. The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

