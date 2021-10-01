Dr. Amber Heck Joins ScholarRx As Director Of Basic Science Education

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced that Dr. Amber J. Heck has joined the company as Director of Basic Science Education.

Dr. Heck received her PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) in Fort Worth, Texas. She has 11 years of experience in undergraduate medical education and has served as a leader in education, research, and faculty development.

Dr. Heck began her career as a medical educator at the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado, where she discovered her interest in curriculum development. She then served as founding faculty and developed innovative preclinical curricula for two new medical schools: the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio, Texas, and the Texas Christian University and UNTHSC School of Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas.

Throughout her career, Dr. Heck has created novel interventions to promote learner success in early medical education, helping students build a strong foundational knowledge of the basic sciences and develop non-cognitive skills necessary to succeed in medical school. Dr. Heck is active within the medical education community and contributes to scholarship and faculty development internationally. In 2016, she became a Fellow of the International Association of Medical Science Educators ( IAMSE), and in 2020 she was awarded the IAMSE Early Career Award for Excellence in Teaching and Innovation.

"I am excited that Amber is joining our team," said Dr. Frazier Stevenson, Vice President for Medical Education of ScholarRx. "She brings deep expertise in medical education and faculty development, and she has collaborated with educators around the world to improve foundational science education and emphasize its importance in clinical training. It will be great to have her working with our faculty to develop new curriculum and assessments."

Prior to this new role with ScholarRx, Dr. Heck served as a faculty advisor on the development of Rx Bricks, Rx Bricks Assessment Banks, and First Aid for the USMLE. She is excited to contribute to the global advancement of medical education through the development of engaging, faculty-friendly, patient-centered learning tools.

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-amber-heck-joins-scholarrx-as-director-of-basic-science-education-301389848.html

SOURCE ScholarRx