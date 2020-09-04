DQLabs Inc Named TiE50 Award Winner At TiEcon 2020

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DQLabs has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. DQLabs was recognized for its AI/ML augmented data quality platform and provides organization a unified platform with built in processes and technologies to catalog, profile, curate and master your data with self service capabilities.

"We are honored to be named as the 2020 TiE50 Top Startup Award Winner," said Raj Joseph, Founder and CEO of DQLabs, Inc. "The recognition validates our innovation in the area of data management with quality centric focused and use of AI/ML to deal with large amounts of data and immediate ROI recognition. The platform is enterprise ready, scalable and enables organizations to start trusting their data in minutes."

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

The TiE50 Awards were presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony held on September 3rd. For more information https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs.ai was created with the vision to provide a simple way for organizations to manage data and handles issues around data quality, governance, curation, master data management effectively. With the use of AI and Machine Learning - the sophistication of the technology is blended carefully with the art of simplicity and usability. All complex tasks around data ingestion, data catalog, data profiling, data curation, data governance, master data management and reporting is all done in few clicks by any non-technical business user. https://www.dqlabs.ai/about-us/

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion.

Contact: Raj Joseph info@dqlabs.ai 720-256-7540

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dqlabs-inc-named-tie50-award-winner-at-tiecon-2020-301124499.html

SOURCE DQLabs, Inc.