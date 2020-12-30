DPW Holdings Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Due To Lack Of Quorum

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (" DPW," or the " Company"), announced that DPW's annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, on December 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT. was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at this meeting. The special meeting of stockholders therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned.

The Company has no present intention to schedule a postponed annual meeting. However, DPW intends to seek approval for the proposals submitted to its stockholders at the adjourned annual meeting when practicable. The record date for the new annual meeting will be established by the Company, but will be set at a future date; the former record date of November 2, 2020 is no longer valid.

