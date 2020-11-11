DPIS Builder Services Acquires The Ei Companies To Deliver Wider Range Of Services Nationwide

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS), the Houston-based provider of outsourced residential homebuilder services in Texas, the upper Midwest, and the Southeast, announced it has acquired the Ei Companies (Ei). Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ei is a leading provider of energy inspections across the Western United States and also offers a full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing design and engineering services for single-home and multifamily projects. The acquisition unites these two industry leaders, enabling the combined company to deliver a wider range of services to construction projects nationwide.

DPIS and Ei operate highly compatible business models with complementary capabilities and services. In order to remain focused on providing best in class customer service the business will be organized regionally, with Ei becoming the Western Region of the combined entity and continuing to operate under the Ei brand. Combined services offerings will include third-party engineering; HVAC design; and energy, quality and construction inspection services.

"The acquisition of Ei solidifies us as the clear market leader with a truly unique, nationwide platform in almost all of the top construction markets," said Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS. "In addition to creating a larger company that offers the comprehensive services our customers require; this national footprint will allow for the dissemination and application of construction and energy efficiency best practices." Risch will serve as CEO of the combined company.

Galo LeBron, founder, CEO and Chairman of Ei, stated: "DPIS' acquisition of Ei provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through an extended service offering for our clients. As builders across the country look for a single source solution for engineering and inspections, we will be best positioned to support them on that endeavor." LeBron will be moving to the board of the combined company.

Steve Baden, Executive Director of the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET), the national standards-making body that created and maintains the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) commented: "The merger of two of the largest HERS rating providers is a significant landmark for the energy rating industry. This is of great significance to the mainstreaming of HERS Index Scores into the nation's market." RESNET's mission is to make the energy use of all homes transparent, thereby driving residential sector energy use toward net zero.

The combined companies have strong financial backing to support continued growth and investments in quality of process, service, and information. The acquisition was supported by Saw Mill Capital, the majority owner of DPIS and now the majority owner of the combined company. Saw Mill is a private equity firm with more than 20 years of investment experience and over $700 million of capital raised.

About DPIS Builder ServicesHeadquartered in Houston, TX, DPIS offers a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services, primarily to residential homebuilders throughout Texas, the Upper Midwest, and the Southeast. Through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions over its 33 years in business, including its 2020 acquisition of the Ei Companies, DPIS now has a presence in 16 states. The combined company is the largest provider of energy inspections and other builder services in the United States.

