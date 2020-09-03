Dozens Of Additional Women File Suit In Los Angeles Alleging Sexual Abuse By USC OB/GYN Dr. George Tyndall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos (ASWT) and Janet, Janet and Suggs (JJS) filed another lawsuit on behalf of 25 former USC students alleging sexual abuse by USC OB/GYN Dr.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos (ASWT) and Janet, Janet and Suggs (JJS) filed another lawsuit on behalf of 25 former USC students alleging sexual abuse by USC OB/GYN Dr. George Tyndall. There are now over 800 of Tyndall's victims who have opted out of the class action that USC negotiated within months of the revelations concerning the conduct of Tyndall and USC.

Due to the sensitive nature of the conduct involved in the complaint, the plaintiffs are identified only as Jane Does 138-162. The plaintiffs are former undergraduate and graduate students who attended USC from the 1980's through 2017. The timeframe of the allegations contained in the complaint ranges from the late 1980's until Tyndall's dismissal - nearly Tyndall's entire tenure at the USC Student Health Center. Dr. Tyndall was placed on leave by USC in 2016 and permitted to retire, with a significant financial settlement, in 2017.

Like many of the previously filed actions, this complaint alleges Dr. Tyndall used his position as a trusted and credentialed medical professional to commit a series of abusive acts toward his patients, including: forcing his patients to undress completely in front of him while he watched; groping his patients' breasts; digitally penetrating his patients' vaginas and anuses, often without wearing gloves and with unwashed hands; photographing his patients' genitals and naked bodies; and making racist, misogynistic, and sexually-harassing comments to his patients.

Plaintiff 150, who attended USC from 1988-1990, made allegations that go back to the very early years of Tyndall's time at USC, meaning he began abusing women almost from the moment he stepped on campus.

The lawsuit claims that although USC was made aware of allegations USC actively and deliberately concealed Tyndall's sexual abuse of female student patients for decades and continued to grant him unfettered sexual access to the young students in his and USC's care.

" USC's behavior in this matter is beyond unacceptable, it is disgusting and reprehensible," said ASWT Managing Partner Mike Arias. " USC paid more attention to its own financial gain and chose to protect a sexually deviant doctor instead of thousands upon thousands of women who trusted USC over the course of decades. USC's conduct empowered Tyndall to be an abusive predator for decades."

The case is Jane Doe et al. v. University of Southern California , Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC715163.

