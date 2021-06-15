Doximity, Inc. Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity") today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 23,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consists of 19,010,750 shares of Class A common stock offered by Doximity and 4,289,250 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by an existing stockholder. Doximity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,495,000 shares of Class A common stock from Doximity at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Doximity's Class A common stock is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOCS."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DoximityFounded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

