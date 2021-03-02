Downstream Processing Market Size Worth $69.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global downstream processing market size is expected to reach USD 69.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028. The capacity requirements during the development of biologic drugs have changed over the past few years, wherein the demand for manufacturing high-volume products has shifted to developing small-volume, high potency products. This creates new avenues for single-use technologies.

Key suggestions from the report:

Chromatography systems accounted for the largest revenue share of products owing to the high adoption of chromatography for biopharmaceutical purification

The advent of single-use chromatography systems that bring an 80.0% reduction of the use of water and chemicals for buffer has further increased the adoption of chromatography for downstream processing of bio-therapeutics

Filters are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate. Efforts taken by key players to develop intelligent membranes for purification and separation fuels this growth

Purification by chromatography accounted for the largest share of the global market, as it can be employed across all steps of a downstream process. The technique is also crucial in bioprocessing to obtain pure biologics

Solid-liquid separation is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the use of filtration and chromatography techniques for efficient separation

Antibiotic production dominated the revenue generation in 2020 owing to the wide use of antibiotics for the treatment of a variety of clinical disorders including infectious diseases and cancer

A rise in occurrences of antibiotic resistance also propels the industrial-scale development of novel antibiotic candidates

North America dominated the regional segment in 2020 owing to the local presence of large in-house biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities

Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth rate owing to rise in contract development services in emerging Asian economies

Key players are investing in the bioprocessing of vaccines and therapies for COVID-19 to increase their market share

In October 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a USD 700 million investment in CAPEX to cater to COVID-related demand in the biopharma market

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Downstream Processing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters), By Technique (Purification, Formulation), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/downstream-processing-market

As adoption of small-scale, single-use systems for process development and downstream processing is already high, evolutionary changes are expected in the area of single-use technologies for manufacturing small-volume, highly potent drugs. The development of novel film chemistries, closed systems, automation in clinical-scale single-use systems, and smart sensors are some noteworthy advancements in the field.

A rise in applications of downstream processing for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals is expected to bring growth opportunities to the market. This has also led to an increase in strategic deals and development in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Evozyne, LLC collaborated with a leading rare disorders drug manufacturer for the manufacture and marketing of novel biopharmaceuticals for immune modulation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global downstream processing market on the basis of product, technique, application, and region:

Downstream Processing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Chromatography Systems



Filters



Evaporators



Centrifuges



Dryers



Others

Downstream Processing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Cell Disruption



Solid-liquid separation



Filtration





Centrifugation



Concentration



Evaporation





Membrane filtration



Purification by Chromatography



Formulation

Downstream Processing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Antibiotic Production



Hormone Production



Antibodies Production



Enzyme Production



Vaccine Production

Downstream Processing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Downstream Processing Market

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Repligen

3M Company

Company Eppendorf AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd

Dover Corporation

Ferner PLC

Ashai Kasei

