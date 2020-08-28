Dow Reports No Major Damage From Hurricane Laura

Dow (DOW) - Get Report today issued a statement that its sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast reported no major damage from Hurricane Laura. The safety of Dow employees is our first priority and the vast majority of employees have been accounted for and are safe. We are offering recovery assistance for employees and impacted communities.

Dow has robust weather preparedness plans and began implementing them as Hurricane Laura approached. Due to the projected intensity and path of the storm, our manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas, continued operating, as did our facilities across Louisiana. Dow's sites in Sabine, Beaumont, Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City safely shut down operations prior to Laura making landfall.

Once it was safe to do so, inspection crews at the sites began assessing the impact of the storm. At this time, we have not identified any significant structural damage or flooding at any of the facilities.

We are beginning the process of restarting our sites and expect that Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City will be fully operational on Tuesday. While our sites in Sabine and Beaumont experienced very minor damage, startup of these assets will progress as external infrastructure allows. While Dow experienced very limited logistics impacts due to the storm, we continue to assess impacts to infrastructure in the region.

Dow's thoughts are with the Gulf Coast region. We are working closely with our Dow families and local partners to help support our colleagues and communities recover from any damages as a result of the storm.

About Dow

Dow (DOW) - Get Report combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005211/en/