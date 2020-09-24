Dow Leaders Recognized On 2020 HERoes Women Role Model Lists

Dow (DOW) - Get Report today announced that four leaders earned recognition on three 2020 HERoes Women Role Model lists, including HERoes 100 Women Executives List, HERoes 50 Advocates List and HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List.

The HERoes Women Role Model lists showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace. Honorees have achieved success in their own careers and actively used their platform to create a more diverse and inclusive business environment for women.

Dow leaders named to the 2020 HERoes Women Role Model lists include:

HERoes 100 Women Executives List, #10Jane Palmieri,President, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Asia Pacific OversightExecutive Sponsor, Veterans Network

HERoes 50 Advocates List, #18Howard Ungerleider,President and Chief Financial OfficerExecutive Sponsor, Women's Inclusion Network

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List, #2Eunice Health,EH&S Sustainability DirectorSite Sponsor, Global African Affinity Network, Delaware Valley

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List, #25Margherita Fontana,EMEAI Purchasing DirectorGlobal Chair, Women's Inclusion Network, EMEAI

On being named to the Women Executives list, Palmieri said, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as a HERoes top female executive. I am also very proud to be an executive at Dow where inclusion and diversity is part of our Company's ambition and viewed as a business imperative. Since I began my career 28 years ago, great strides have been made in gender diversity and equity in the workplace, but there is much more to do. To drive change, it is vital that we work together to understand the challenges that women in business face today and collectively champion for respectful and equitable treatment."

Dow's comprehensive global inclusion and diversity strategy is integrated into the Company's overall business strategy. Across the Company, employees are helping to champion a culture of inclusion by acting as catalysts for advancing business success, enhancing employee engagement and activating communities for impact.

"Allies are critical in creating a more inclusive and equal world," said Ungerleider. "Advocating for female representation at every level and ensuring that everyone feels included and can truly become their best personal and professional selves has always been important to me. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and its testament to Dow's inclusive core values."

