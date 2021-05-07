Dow Advances To #19 On 2021 Top 50 Companies For Diversity List

Dow (NYSE: DOW) advanced to the 19th place on the 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced yesterday at a virtual event hosted by DiversityInc.

Dow (DOW) - Get Report advanced to the 19th place on the 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced yesterday at a virtual event hosted by DiversityInc. Dow's placement on the list for the fourth consecutive year showcases the Company's continued acceleration of actions and strengthening of inclusion and diversity (I&D) across the organization.

Dow was also included on 3 of DiversityInc's Specialty Lists: 2nd on Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups; #13 on Top Companies for People with Disabilities; and one of the Top Companies for ESG.

"Our commitment to inclusion and diversity has allowed us to navigate through challenging times with increased employee engagement, faster decision making, and enhanced innovation," said Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer for Dow. "Dow's placement on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list is a recognition of our progress, and it motivates us to do even better because it allows us to be measured among the best."

While facing multiple crises including a global pandemic, unprecedented weather events and social justice challenges, Dow tapped into the power of its 10 global employee resource groups, which were a driving force of productivity and engagement throughout 2020 and have accelerated the Company's progress across a number of business priorities.

"On behalf of Team Dow, we are honored to be recognized by DiversityInc for the deliberate efforts we have taken to build an inclusive culture and capture the unique benefits of our diverse workforce," said Karen S. Carter, chief inclusion officer and chief human resources office for Dow. "There's still more work to do, and we are committed to driving equity and accelerating change - for Team Dow, for our customers, suppliers, communities and all stakeholders."

Issued annually since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list recognizes companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States for their management of diversity and inclusion. The list is based on data from a survey with more than 200 questions, which tracks and connects human capital outcomes with best practices used to promote the advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace such as women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ and veterans. The rankings take into account several factors, including but not limited to talent development, recruitment, supplier diversity and senior leadership commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Visit DiversityInc's website to view the entire Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #DITop50.

Visit dow.com to learn more about Dow's progress in I&D.

About Dow

Dow (DOW) - Get Report combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005303/en/