Dovly, The Credit Repair Engine, Welcomes Todd Davis, Co-Founder And Former CEO Of LifeLock, To Advisory Board

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovly , the credit repair engine that tracks, manages, and fixes your credit, today announced the appointment of Todd Davis , co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of identity protection leader LifeLock, to its board of advisors.

"Todd is one of the most innovative marketers and business leaders in the personal finance industry," said Nirit Rubenstein, CEO and co-founder of Dovly. "His unique understanding of consumer mindsets and financial technology enabled him to create and scale a transformational business. His insights will help us take Dovly to the next level."

"Millions of Americans have at least one serious mistake on their credit reports," Todd Davis, co-founder and former CEO of LifeLock, explained, "yet far too many of those people aren't even aware of it, nor do they understand the impact these mistakes have on credit scores. Dovly is a game changer."

After launching his career with Dell in the early 1990s, Davis co-founded LifeLock in 2005. Five years later, the company ranked eighth on Inc. Magazine's list of the 500 fastest growing companies in America, and in 2012, the company went public. By 2014, LifeLock had over three million subscribers and 700 employees. Symantec acquired the company in February 2017 for $2.3 billion. Davis now serves as chairman of the board of Kadenwood and Aesthetics Biomedical.

Dovly also welcomed Jacky Chiu, the former vice president of product of LifeLock, to its advisory board. Chiu is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Brightside, a financial technology company that recently secured a $35 million series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

About Dovly

Dovly is an advanced credit repair engine that tracks, manages, and fixes your credit. Dovly's fully automated technology enables customers to get ahead financially by leveraging credit intelligence to repair credit scores. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has increased its customer base by 160% this year alone. In June of 2020, Dovly raised a $2.25 million round of seed funding led by NFX, with participation from 1984 Ventures.

